Inside Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

"Marc and Char pulled up to the venue in a chauffeured classic car," an eyewitness told E! News. "They took a few minutes inside the car together to talk alone and take it all in. They got out and were holding hands and posing for photos. They both wore suits in shades of dark green. Char's was velvet and looked sharp."

"Marc looked at him adoringly," the eyewitness continued. "They looked so happy and in love. They talked outside about how happy were they were to be surrounded by so many close friends and family members."

The wedding venue was decorated with trees with white and pink blossoms. Guests mingled around a large rectangular bar and sat at small tables, while a slide show of photos showing the grooms together was screened. The newlyweds then got up on stage and gave toasts before cutting into multi-tiered white wedding cake by Ron Ben Israel from the Food Network show Sweet Genius, the eyewitness said.

"Afterwards, the room was turned into a dark night club with tons of dancing and purple lights," the insider continued. "It was an amazing dance party and everyone had an incredible night. As favors, everyone was given sweatshirts with two squirrels that said 'Marc and Char's Wedding' with the date and the line 'Don't Float Away.'"