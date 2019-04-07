Kit Harington's Game of Thrones Co-Stars Crash His SNL Monologue

A clean-shaven Kit Harington, aka Game of Thrones' Jon Snow, was confronted by the sexy ladies in his life when he made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The 32-year-old actor's co-star Emilia Clarke, who plays his lover and queen Daenerys Targaryen, and his real-life wife Rose Leslie, who played his past love interest Ygritte, crashed his monologue. John Bradley, who plays his friend Samwell Tarly, also made a surprise appearance.

Members of the crowd grilled Harington about the ending to Game of Thrones, whose eighth and final season is set to premiere next weekend. Clarke showed up to ask the same question.

"Emilia, you're in the show, you know already," Harington said.

"Well yeah, but you know, I forgot," Clarke said. "I mean it's been so damn long since the last season. Plus a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole, so I have no idea what's actually happening."

She later asked him, "Hey, you remember in season six when we had sex?"

Jon and Daenerys actually did the deed in season seven.

"Did you know they filmed that?" she said.