Marc Jacobs Is Married: Fashion Designer Weds Char Defrancesco

Marc Jacobs is a married man!

The 55-year-old famous fashion designer wed his longtime partner, model-turned-candlemaker Char Defrancesco, in New York on Saturday.

The fashion designer shared some photos leading up to the big evening on Saturday. In one picture, Jacobs had a row of colorful ties laying out in front of different colored boots. "Choices. A gurl always needs options," he wrote.

Jacobs later shared a photo of his wedding ring and an onyx diamond penguin pin designed by Fabio Zambernardi that he and Defrancesco both wore. It held a very symbolic meaning, too. "Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity," he wrote.

The newlyweds arrived at their wedding reception at The Grill in Manhattan in, unsurprisingly, grand style. Defrancesco donned a gorgeous green velvet coat and matching bow tie. Jacobs had on a similar-hued suit with a white tie and calla lily flower pinned to his lapel.

Fellow attendees included Rita Ora, Kaia Gerber and other A-list celebrities. Guests even got their own customized vape pens as party favors.

The two have been together for more than three years. They got engaged last April. Jacobs proposed to DeFrancesco...at a Chipotle restaurant! The proposal included a flash mob performing a choreographed dance to Prince's "Kiss."