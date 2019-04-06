Lil Xan's Fiancée Reveals She Had a Miscarriage

Lil Xan's fiancée Annie Smith shared some heartbreaking news on Saturday.

Annie posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram and revealed that she had a miscarriage a little less than two months after announcing she and Xan were expecting their first child together. She wrote a long caption that was dedicated to their baby and explained that the videos were taken "the first day we met and the first few months we knew each other."

She continued, "the moment i met you i knew you were special. i fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. i didn't know it was possible to feel this way about another human."

Annie called the opportunity to start a family "the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me."

She then said, "today i feel a hurt i never knew existed. a pain that comes from my soul."