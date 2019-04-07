Dirty Pop: The Darkest Secrets of Boy Bands Revealed

The catchy songs. The bold fashion statements. The poster-ready faces.

Boy bands tend to have a squeaky-clean image when they first make their well-choreographed debut, eliciting the screams of millions of devoted fans and . But many boy bands' backstories harbor dark scandals, including lawsuits, in-fighting and substance abuse issues.

'N Sync member Lance Bass' new YouTube Originals documentary The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story pulled the curtain back on the deception his mega-group and others were the victims of, detailing the betrayal of their beloved-manager-turned-enemy Lou Pearlman, who died in prison in 2016.

In the film, the truth behind the very real rivalry between 'N Sync and Backstreet Boys was revealed, as well as the intense legal battles they both endured after being cheated out of millions of dollars by the person they once called "Big Poppa."