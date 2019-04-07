Everything We've Learned About Miranda Lambert's Love Life Based on Her Lyrics

You can feel Miranda Lambert's emotional pain, and triumph, through her music.

The 35-year-old country singer divorced Blake Shelton in 2015 after four years of marriage, then had a more than two-year relationship with Anderson East, then dated boyfriend Evan Felker in 2018 and then revealed this past February that she married new beau Brendan McLoughlin, a New York City police officer.

Over the years, Lambert has expressed her feelings about love through her songs.

In 2016, a year after her divorce, she sang a lot about heartbreak on her The Weight of These Wings double album.

"2015 pushed me into a writing mode I've never been in before," Lambert told the music site HITS Daily Double. "It's very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me."

Lambert joked that the album "captured the seven stages of grief, but it took me 24 songs to get there."

"I was going through a divorce very publicly, and thank the Lord I am a writer," she said. "That meant I could find some way to deal with it, that people could say, 'I get it—I've been there too.'"