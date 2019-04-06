Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Latest Photo Together Will Melt Your Heart

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 2:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Yes, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph found their happily ever after on The Bachelor, but there's another popular fan favorite couple in Bachelor Nation right now.

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been going strong as a couple for a few months now, and their latest photo together proves just that. Kaitlyn shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram of her sitting on her boyfriend's lap. They're both flashing huge smiles and she has her forehead against the side of his head.

"Always a koala bear on this one," she captioned it.

Fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums gave their stamps of approval in her comments section. Colton wrote, "I love love."

Kaitlyn replied, "UGH ME TOO." Neil Lane, you hear that?!

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Jason's ex and former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin even chimed in.

"You little cutie buns," she wrote.

Jason, too, left a cheeky comment of his own. "Never, ever, stop crawling up on my chair like this please," he added.

Another Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky wrote, "You were GLOWING when you talked about him last weekend. Nice to see you so happy."

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Instagram

Jason first asked Kaitlyn out on a date when he appeared on her podcast called Off the Vine and it's been a match made in Bachelor heaven since then. They went out together for their first official date a few days after the podcast episode. They met up in Denver since they live in different cities, and their evening was filled to the brim with drinks, dancing (both conga lines and slow dancing) and no shortage of cute moments.

Jason even dubbed her his "sweet girlfriend" just about a week later when she surprised him in Seattle for the weekend. The lovebirds appeared on the Today show not long after that and confirmed to Hoda Kotb that they were official.

"I mean I was gonna use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it," Kaitlyn quipped on the show.

Jason explained that they had been together for "about a month or so" at that point.

He added, "We were friends, a little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship."

The 33-year-old gushed about Jason on another episode of her podcast and listed a few of her favorite things about her beau. "His energy is electric. That's the kind of vibe I get from him, that you've just known him for a long time," she shared.

Kaitlyn then called him "so respectful" and "a gentleman."

This Bachelor Nation power couple truly is the rosy gift that keeps on giving.

Kaitlyn explained on another podcast episode what sets her relationship with Jason apart from others. She said, "We are so open and honest and our communication is so mature and healthy. And we're very vulnerable. It's life-changing actually."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Logan Marshall-Green, Diane Gaeta

The O.C.'s Logan Marshall-Green's Wife Accuses Him of Cheating and Files for Divorce

Don Lemon, Tim Malone

CNN's Don Lemon Is Engaged to Tim Malone: See the Adorable Proposal

Lori Loughlin, Isabella Rose Giannulli

Lori Loughlin Photographed With Daughter for the First Time Since College Admissions Scandal Broke

Scheana Marie, Lindsay Lohan

Scheana Marie Throws Shade at Lindsay Lohan's Reality Show

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise College Bar Concert

Celine Dion, Wedding, Las Vegas, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Céline Dion Surprises Couple at Their Wedding in Las Vegas

Michael Jackson, Leaving Neverland

Michael Jackson's Family Responds to Leaving Neverland in New Documentary

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.