Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise College Bar Concert

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 11:52 AM

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

All hail Lady Stark!

Sophie Turner was the biggest cheerleader for the Jonas Brothers as they performed a surprise show at popular Penn State college bar Champs Downtown in State College, PA on Friday. The Game of Thrones actress, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, posted on her Instagram page a video of her standing onstage and waving a flag.

But it was Turner herself who in fact stole the show, as the crowd cheered and chanted, "Lady Stark" repeatedly.

"My Lady Stark ❤️❤️," Joe commented.

Excitement for her show Game of Thrones is particularly high these days as the HBO show's eighth and final season is set to premiere next weekend.

Nick Jonas was joined at the concert by wife Priyanka Chopra, while Danielle Jonas accompanied husband Kevin Jonas.

Read

Growing Up Game of Thrones: How the Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

Joe posted on his Instagram page photos of the band and a videos of Sophie and Priyanka raising glasses to the cheering crowd by the bar. The couples also posted group pics.

"It's #thejonai comin atchya!" the actress wrote.

The show is one of a few small concerts the band has performed since they confirmed in late February that they had reunited as a pop music trio, more than five years after their split. The group then released a new single, "Sucker."

The Jonas Brothers performed the song, as well as several other past hits, at their show at Champs Downtown.

"WE ARE PENN STATE Thanks for letting us stop by and play a few songs tonight @champspennstate!" the band wrote.

Earlier in the evening, Sophie and Joe went on a triple dinner date with Nick and Priyanka and Kevin and Danielle to the Chinese restaurant Mr. Chow in New York City. The three women appear in the Jonas Brothers' music video for "Sucker." The group then took a private plane to Pennsylvania.

Friday's concert took place hours after the band dropped a second new single, "Cool," and an accompanying '80s-themed clip.

Last month, the Jonas Brothers have hinted that they will go on an official tour.

