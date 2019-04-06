Céline Dion Surprises Couple at Their Wedding in Las Vegas

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 10:16 AM

Celine Dion, Wedding, Las Vegas, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC

That's the power of love!

With the help of Jimmy Kimmel, Céline Dion and David Spaderecently surprised a couple getting married at a Las Vegas chapel. The 54-year-old comedy actor and 51-year-old famed singer, who has had concert residencies in the city on and off since 2003, showed up at Colorado-based Air Force majors Jason and Kate's wedding at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

The joyous moment aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday.

Kimmel first spoke to the couple via video and presided over the ceremony, asking if there was anyone who objected to their union. Spade then walked in the door, holding a large blue drink. He had show sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez bring out a tray of tequila shots for a pre-wedding toast.

After Kimmel pronounced Jason and Kate husband and wife, the two kissed. He then asked them if they hired a wedding singer.

"Thankfully I know a local performer who has agreed to help you out," he said, bringing out Dion, who serenaded the couple for their first dance with her hit 1996 ballad "Because You Loved Me."

Watch the video of Dion and Spade surprising Jason and Kate at their Las Vegas wedding:

