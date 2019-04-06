Farrah Abraham Shares Video of Her Getting Butt Injections Again

Farrah Abraham wants to reiterate that her butt is not real, but it is spectacular.

The 27-year-old former Teen Mom star posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a video of her getting butt injections at a Las Vegas clinic to get her body "Coachella ready."

Farrah has gotten such injections before, a year ago, to be exact. That time, she drew controversy for allowing her then-9-year-old daughter Sophia Laurent Abraham watch the procedure. The little girl is not seen or heard in Farrah's latest video.