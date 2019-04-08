See Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Moments With Their Son Silas

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 4:00 AM
He's growing up so fast!
Silas Timberlake, the adorable son of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, is turning four this week. And you know what that means—it's time to start the party!
Despite their A-list status, the Hollywood couple has tried to keep Silas' life on the private side. At the same time, they occasionally post photos of their family outings on social media that are enough for pop culture fans to see how cute their family is.
"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out," J.T. captioned his Instagram photo of Silas and Jessica sharing an adorable kiss.
Aside from being the son of two widely successful stars, Silas is also known for his adorably long curly hair and superhero inspired Halloween costumes.
"This Halloween was one hell of a block party," Jessica said on Instagram after celebrating the spooky holiday. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."
There is no word yet on how the famous trio plans to celebrate the big occasion, but with Timberlake finishing up his tour in support of Man of the Woods, maybe it will be a destination party?
Until we find out, check out our galley below to see how much Silas as grown up!
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed their first child, Silas Timberlake, on April 11, 2015. Days later, Justin shared the first photo of their son on Instagram.
"FLEXIN' on Fathers Day...#HappyFathersDay to ALL of the Dads out there from the newest member of the Daddy Fraternity!!" Justin captioned this pic with Silas in 2015.
Justin posted this photo with Silas on Christmas Day in 2015, writing to his followers, "This life... Truly the GREATEST gift ever. Hoping you are spending time with the ones you cherish and remembering that we are ALL family. Sending love from ours to yours. Merry Christmas, everyone!! --J and J and S."
"M.I.L.F. Alert!!!! Happy Mother's Day to this AMAZING MOM AND WIFE. And, to all of the Mother's out there... You keep the World turning!! Hope every single one of you has an amazing day!" Justin wrote alongside this cute pic in 2016.
"Happy 4th of July, America! --The Timberlakes," Justin wrote alongside this sweet pic of Silas in 2016.
How adorable is this photo of Justin and Silas?!
Too cute!
The adorable trio dressed up for Halloween together. "All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz... #happyhalloween," Jessica captioned this sweet squad pic.
"Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving!" Justin captioned this workout video with Silas after Thanksgiving.
Justin revealed that Silas inspired the name of his latest album, Man of the Woods.
"I literally just went on Google like, 'meaning of the name Silas,' and it sent me to this to this site and it said, 'of Latin origin, meaning 'Man of the woods,'" he told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 Radio show in January. "I was like, 'How serendipitous that my last is Timberlake, like what does that mean?'"
Justin shared a series of photos with Silas on Father's Day 2018. He told his social media followers, "The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip... an amazing discovery every day."
He continued, "My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed. I will ALWAYS be there... to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life. And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on! Our children are watching and listening more than we know! I'm celebrating you all today! Happy Father's Day! Cheers!"
Jessica gave a sweet shout-out to her husband on Instagram on Father's Day 2018, writing, "To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."
But wait, there's more! Jessica shared a collage of photos including one of Silas enjoying a morning walk with mom and dad. B-e-autiful if we do say so ourselves.
The trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn, with the Instagram caption reading, "This Halloween was one hell of a block party! Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."
Happy birthday, Silas. Enjoy your birthday week!
