See the Wild Style Trends Coachella Is Known For, From Flower Crowns to Bondage Fashion

With that said, Coachella is more than a music and arts festival. It's become a fashion destination, where individuality is celebrated and dramatic designs are encouraged.

That's right, many of the accessories and clothes worn on celebs like Rihanna , Kendall Jenner , Vanessa Hudgens and more are from decades past. From cute fanny packs to eclectic tiny sunglasses to eye-catching fringe jackets, these designs have made an epic comeback.

But even when people aren't creating OMG moments with their unique fashion sense, you'll notice a major resurgence in style trends from a different era.

If anything, many audacious styles have been brought to life from the music and arts festival. Flower crowns, flash tattoos and hair glitter are all synonymous with Coachella, and that's only scratching the surface of the countless trends to come out of Indio, Calif.

From flashy fashion to over-the-top accessories and beauty looks, Coachella is the festival to let your wild side run free.

To see the wonderful (and wild!) trends that Coachella is known for, keep scrolling through our gallery below. From chainmail tops to dazzling metallic wings, these designs just might inspire your next festival outfit.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Metallic Wings Spread your wings and fly! Many festival-goers add pizzazz to their audacious outfits by adding colorful metallic wings. Plus, who doesn't want to dance with a set of butterfly-like wings?

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella Face & Body Jewelry If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then face and body jewelry are the perfect companions to have at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. If anything, this is the place to let your personality shine (literally and figuratively) with blinding face and body jewelry.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Chainmail Tops Let your chainmail tops be your armor at the music and arts festival in Indio, Calif. Wear them alone or with a bandeau underneath, either way, you'll most certainly bring the glitz and the glam to the outdoor event.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella Hair Glitter When people think of Coachella beauty, hair glitter is at the top of the list. Many festival-goers throw glitter onto their braids, ponytails, top-knots and more—there's really no wrong way to go about this trend.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Mesh Dresses Mesh dresses are heaven-sent, and they've become a Coachella wardrobe staple. Not only is the material breathable during the rising temperatures in Indio, Calif. but it adds a little fun to any ensemble.

Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Clear Visors Clear visors are making a major comeback in a cool, chic way. With the resurgence of transparent shoes, clear visors are the new "it" item to wear. If you want something to match your bold ensemble, luckily, many come in bright shades.

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for PUMA Tiny Sunglasses This '90s trend was all over Coachella last year when Rihanna, Bella Hadid and more celebs rocked the Matrix-inspired sunnies. It's safe to say it will reappear at this year's festival, considering the trend is still going strong.

sn0ok via Instagram Face Stamps Let your creative side run free, now that face stamps are a thing at the 3-day event. From star shapes to horoscope signs, you can put your mood on full display.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella Fanny Packs Another old-school fashion trend that rose from the dead? Fanny packs. Aside from being practical during the music fest., they come in chic designs that are, dare we say, more fashion-forward than anything to ever hit Coachella.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella Colorful Extensions Nothing says I've arrived at Coachella like bright, flashy extensions. While this is not new by any means, it does add a splash of color to any wardrobe and many seem to love this trend at the music festival.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records Western Fashion Go ahead and shout yeehaw at the top of your lungs when you show up with your western wear. This style has become part of festival season with many rocking country chic outfits, from bedazzled boots to decked out vests.

badgalriri Verified Face Masks Not to be confused with sheet masks, face masks are popular more than ever at Coachella. Especially after the "Love on the Brain" songstress dazzled in a rhinestone-encrusted piece.

Roger / AKM-GSI Crochet Style Crochet, but make it fashion! This look might remind you of a craft room from the '70s, but it's a style staple at Coachella. With snazzy prints and breathable material, what's not to love?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella Bandana Accessories Bandanas are not only cute outfit accessories, but they come in handy after a long (re: sweaty) day in the desert. Many wear them as necklaces, bracelets and hair pieces during the festival, and it doesn't seem like this trend is going anywhere. It's too practical!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Bondage Designs Bondage outfits have been around for many years, and it's no surprise that the style has taken a life of its own at Coachella's music and arts festival.

Splash News Bright Wigs Colorful wigs are nothing new, however, Coachella brings out the wildest and fiercest kinds of styles. Most notably, Kylie Jenner is a fan of wearing her rainbow-colored wigs during the 3-day event. From highlighter-pink to neon green, she's not afraid to play dress up during this season.

Timur Emek/GC Images Fringe Fashion Fringe has always been a music event staple, and in recent years, the frilly, flowy material has taken a new life at Coachella. From jackets to purses to boots, fringe is everywhere.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Flower Crowns It would be a crime to not include flower crowns on this list. The ethereal headpiece is almost synonymous with festival season, and it's become so popular that it's hard to envision a Coachella outfit without a flower crown.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella Face & Body Glitter Similar to the face and body jewelry trend, adding glitter all over is the thing to do at the fest. From rainbow-colored flecks to a classic silver hue, adding glitter to your body and/or face will bring a pop of color to your wardrobe.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage Futuristic Fashion Many are known to rock eccentric outfits during Coachella, and among them, is the futuristic fashion trend. While this lewk has been around for quite some time (have you seen Blade Runner?), everyone goes all out during this season.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella Space Buns Not only is the space bun hairstyle fun, festive and totally cute, but it's practical. Hello, no hair in our face! Many spice it up with bold accessories (like barrettes, butterfly clips or bright bobby pins) to make it more unique.

AKM-GSI Boho Style Even though bohemian fashion has been around for decades, many put this style trend on full display during the music festival. From flowy skirts and peasant tops to frilly dresses and twist-front headbands, this look will always on be on-trend.