Lauren Sanchez Files for Divorce 1 Day After Jeff Bezos Finalizes His Own

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 1:31 PM
It's over for Lauren Sanchez and husband Patrick Whitesell.
Amid her reported romance with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the former Good Day L.A. co-host and the co-CEO of WME have filed papers to officially end their marriage. E! News has learned that Lauren and Patrick, who tied the knot in 2005 and share two kids together, filed their divorce docs today at an L.A. courthouse and that attorney Laura Wasser is mediating the divorce.
A source also tells E! News that it's all very amicable between the exes.
This relationship update comes one day after Jeff and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced that they finalized their divorce.
"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends," MacKenzie said in a statement on Twitter Thursday. "Happy to be giving all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75 % of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next."
Jeff also posted a statement about the divorce on Twitter, writing in part, "I'm so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all. I'm grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents."
Back in January, Jeff took to social media to share a joint statement from the couple, announcing their split to the world.
"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," the statement began. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."
Shortly after the split announcement was made, reports started to surface about Jeff and his alleged relationship with Lauren. On Jan. 10, the National Enquirer released Jeff's alleged text messages with Lauren. According to the outlet, one message from Jeff to Lauren read, "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."
Jeff's lawyer told The Enquirer at the time that it was "widely known" that he and his wife had been "long separated." While a source close to Lauren told the publication that she and Jeff had separated from their spouses "in the fall."
Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Lauren and Jeff have agreed to stay "physically apart" until they both finalize their divorces, but they are "deeply in love."
