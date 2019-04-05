See Andy Cohen's Cutest Photos of Baby Benjamin

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 12:23 PM
Andy Cohen is certainly embracing fatherhood.
The 50-year-old host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen Cohen, his first child, via surrogate in February. Over the past two months, Andy has posted many adorable photos of his baby. Benjamin has already met his famous friends and colleagues, such as Anderson Cooper, and Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos.
The boy is also growing up with a furry older "brother," Andy's beloved dog, Wacha. And the man who inspired the pet's name, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Watcha, recently sent him a special gift—a Cardinals romper! He has also received a slew of clothes and gifts from more celebs, such as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, who recently gave birth to her own first child, a baby girl.
Suffice it to say, Baby Benjamin has changed Andy's life.
"Mornings are my new jam," he wrote on Instagram in February, alongside a sweet pic of him cuddling his son.
See photos of the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host with his adorable son.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin is excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as she showcases his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Andy named his dog after.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy's dad Lou Cohen feeds his grandson.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin meets Mark Consuelos.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Andy wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Andy wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
"Grandparent FaceTime! Best part of any day!" Andy wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
That is one happy baby!
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Dad is all smiles as baby naps.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin isn't that enthusiastic about his first St. Patrick's Day.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin doesn't know what to make of his furry brother Wacha.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin loves baths!
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin naps on dad.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin meets Jimmy Fallon.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin meets Kelly Ripa.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin meets Anderson Cooper.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Father and son share a tender moment.
Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!
Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"
"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shares with his fans.
Andy keeps Benjamin close to his heart while travelling in the high skies.
The host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."
Uncle Andy got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.
The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.
"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen... He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."
Of course, with new parenthood comes another new experience: Dealing with parent-shamers.
Andy held his own two months ago after being criticized over his dog destroying one of Benjamin's toys.
"Wacha didn't know the Torah toy—we're talking about a Torah toy—belonged to the baby," he said. "He just had his eye on this purple f--king toy and he wanted to rip it apart. It's not that deep. Stand down. Everything's fine in the West Village."
