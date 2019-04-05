Killing Eve Season 2 Finds Eve and Villanelle's Relationship "Bad in a Bad Way"

Killing Eve will not be taking its time before jumping right back into the action that ended season one, just in case you were thinking differently.

Both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh confirmed to E! News' Will Marfuggi at the show's premiere that season two picks up just about 36 seconds after Eve stabbed Villanelle, then Villanelle tried to shoot Eve before disappearing completely.

Eve remains unscathed (physically, at least), but Villanelle is not doing well.

"She's in a bad way," Comer told us. "She's bleeding a lot."

That makes her escape a whole lot more complicated, which is just about how you can describe everything on this show, including the relationship between Villanelle and Eve, who both want to kill each other but might be too obsessed with each other to actually go through with it.