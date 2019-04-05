Bill Cosby's Attorney Fires Back After Settling of Defamation Case

Bill Cosby's attorney has released a statement following the settlement of a lawsuit against the former TV star.

Back in 2014, seven women sued Cosby, accusing him of defamation after they publicly shared their sexual assault allegations against him. In 2015, Cosby filed a countersuit against the women for defamation.

On Friday, an attorney for the women, Joseph Cammarata, announced that they have settled their case and they seek to dismiss the lawsuit. In court documents, filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts and obtained by NBC News on Friday, Cammarata told the court that the case was settled and wrote in the documents, "Each Plaintiff is satisfied with the settlement."