Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and More Attend Variety's Power of Women Luncheon

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and attended Variety's annual Power of Women luncheon in New York on Friday.
At the event, Gigi spoke onstage about the pros and cons of social media, where she and many others are often subjected to online bullying, and encouraged celebrities to use their platforms to spread positive messages.
Gigi attended the luncheon while wearing a powder blue cape-neck top with matching high-waist trousers from Emilia Wickstead's fall 2019 collection. She paired the look with blue snakeskin stiletto pumps. She was joined at the event by Bella, who sported a brown leather flared pantsuit.
Taraji arrived in a two-toned azure blue blazer and black pants.
See photos of celebs at Variety's 2019 Power of Women Luncheon.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
The model stuns in a powder blue outfit.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Taraji P. Henson
The Empire actress showcases a daring look.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock
Bette Midler
The singer is all smiles...everywhere.
Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid
The model wows in brown leather.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel
The Real Housewives of New York Cty star sports a white flowy dress.
Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock
Jennifer Nettles
The singer is pretty in pink.
Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock
Kacey Musgraves
The country star showcases a sexy look.
Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore
The actress is all smiles.
Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock
Gayle King
The CBS News personality showcases a colorful look.
Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock
Sheinelle Jones
The NBC News and MSNBC personality sports a floral look.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!