Offset Fiercely Defends Cardi B Against Her Haters

Offset is firing back at Cardi B's haters.

Early Friday morning, the Migos star took to Twitter to fiercely defend his wife against critics who try to knock her down. In a series of posts, Offset said he's betting on the "I Like It" rapper against any other artist in the world.

Offset started off his Twitter spree by writing, "Every bartender stripper with the dream of getting out the club it's nun wrong with that but my wife help guide ur life to try to rap all u dumb ass ppl at home on couch tweeting suck my balls."

He added that he's "not talking bout established artist like the legands and the ones before Cardi."