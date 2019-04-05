Offset Fiercely Defends Cardi B Against Her Haters

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 9:15 AM
Offset is firing back at Cardi B's haters.
Early Friday morning, the Migos star took to Twitter to fiercely defend his wife against critics who try to knock her down. In a series of posts, Offset said he's betting on the "I Like It" rapper against any other artist in the world.
Offset started off his Twitter spree by writing, "Every bartender stripper with the dream of getting out the club it's nun wrong with that but my wife help guide ur life to try to rap all u dumb ass ppl at home on couch tweeting suck my balls."
He added that he's "not talking bout established artist like the legands and the ones before Cardi."
He went on to tell his followers, "The same ones hate are motivated by the wife she did the unbelievable."
To clarify what he meant, Offset retweeted a post that read, "He was just saying Cardi gave all these new chicks hope. They rap because of her."
"We rich over here so ya hate don't get you paid I stand on what I said," the 27-year-old star continued. "Let's make a bet my girl against any artist man or woman."
Beware of hate in ya circle— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 5, 2019
Beware of success comes with hate
Beware of being great or greater than expected u gone get bigger than ppl
"I'm in Dubai by the way for M's tweeting u bums that don't get I'm talking bout," he told his followers.
Hours later, Offset returned to Twitter to advise his fans, "Beware of hate in ya circle Beware of success comes with hate Beware of being great or greater than expected u gone get bigger than ppl."
It was just last week that Offset praised Cardi after she opened up about her past.
"RIDE OR DIE FOREVER LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHATS GOING ON I LOVE YOU," Offset wrote on Instagram. "BEST MOTHER AND HUSTLER I KNOW."
Offset and Cardi, who recently reconciled after calling it quits in December, share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
