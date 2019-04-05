Seth Rogen Shares the Hilarious Story of How He Prepared for Knocked Up

Let's just say Seth Rogen wanted Knocked Up to be truly authentic.

The actor and comedian recalled making some of the hit 2007 rom-com in Las Vegas, where he returned on Thursday night for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As fans of the movie most likely remember, Rogen and Paul Rudd's characters head to Sin City, where they watch a Cirque du Soleil show while on hallucinogenic mushrooms. Rogen revealed that behind the scenes, director Judd Apatowhad sent him and his executive producing partner to scout an actual show for that part of the movie.