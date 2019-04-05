Jonas Brothers' "Cool" Music Video Is the Ultimate '80s Beach Party

Republic Records
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 3:54 AM
Republic Records
Who's ready for a little fun in the sun?
The Jonas Brothers dropped their music video for their new song "Cool" on Friday, and it's the ultimate '80s beach party.
The video is set in Miami during the year 1984. According to the band's press release, the video aims to channel "the spirit of timeless eighties MTV in all its decadent glory." Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas give several nods to the decade, too. From the aerobics gear to the boomboxes, the trio doesn't miss a beat.
The video was directed by Anthony Mandler—the same person who directed the music video for "Sucker." While the new video doesn't feature the stars' leading ladies like the first one, Joe does make a subtle reference to his fiancée Sophie Turner.
"Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home. Sittin' there, winning like it's Game of Thrones," he croons at one point, giving a sweet shout-out to the Sansa Stark star.
This is the second song the group has released since reuniting after a nearly six-year-split. To hear the new tune, check out the music video.
Fans can likely expect to hear much more from the Jonas Brothers. The boy band recently revealed they've recorded 30 to 40 new songs.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?