Inside the Undying Fascination With Sharon Tate: Destined for Stardom, Doomed to Be a Legend

"I don't like that word starlet at all, because there's no such thing actually. I feel, at least in my estimation, that every person, if they want to be an actress or they want to stay in the acting world—which is a pretty tough world—before you even make an appearance, it's very necessary to learn your craft first, and take as much time, and do as much as you can."

So said Sharon Tate in 1966, when she was an unarguably stunning up-and-comer who came to Hollywood with big dreams, which she hoped were on the verge of panning out.

Three years later, she was a legend.

The actress had a handful of B-movies, most memorably Valley of the Dolls, and some TV guest spots to her name when, at 26 years old, she was one of seven people murdered by members of Charles Manson's so-called "family" over the course of two nights of carnage that shook Hollywood and made Tate more famous than anyone's wildest ambitions could have anticipated.

Fifty years later, Tate remains frozen in time, the accidental co-star of one of the most gripping, gruesome and parsed-over crime dramas to worm its way into the fabric of our culture. Her story has often been a footnote to Manson's, however, her life a casualty all over again when weighed against the still literally insane details of what he and his followers did.