Watch Wendy Williams' Emotional PSA on Drug Addiction: ''Don't Be Ashamed''

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 7:30 AM

Wendy Williamsis paying it forward. 

Just weeks ago, the daytime talk show host launched The Hunter Foundation's 888-5HUNTER drug addiction and substance abuse treatment resources hotline alongside husband Kevin Hunter and son Kevin Jr. Announced in conjunction with the personal news that she herself is living in a sober house, Wendy is now furthering her advocacy efforts with a powerful PSA obtained by E! News. 

In it, Williams says calls to the hotline are being answered by "specially trained, certified recovery counselors" who are "very smart" and working to conduct screenings to determine one's needs. 

She promises, "We will provide you with referrals for long or short term treatment at facilities all around the world. Detox, rehab, sober living and outpatient centers everywhere." 

"If you're an addict or substance abuser, don't be ashamed," Williams concludes. "There is hope. I'm living proof." 

As it stands, the foundation says the hotline has received 10,000 calls ranging from requests for educational materials, treatment requests for detox, rehabilitation, sober living and outpatient centers. Additionally, 400 calls have resulted in patients being placed into treatment centers.

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams

The 54-year-old has spoken candidly about her struggle with cocaine addiction. She previously described herself as a "functioning addict," telling Entertainment Tonight, "I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings... It's a miracle I was able to stop."

If you are a loved one are struggling with drug addiction or substance abuse, visit The Hunter Foundation or T.R.U.S.T.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online

