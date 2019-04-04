Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson ''Could Definitely'' Get Engaged Soon

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 5:02 PM
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Dakota Johnsoncould soon be looking through fifty shades of white dresses, because there's a serious chance that Chris Martin is planning to pop the question.
Believe it or not, it's been over a year since the actress and singer started dating and it's safe to say that things are getting "very serious" between the pair. So serious, in fact, that a source tells E! News, "An engagement could definitely be in the cards."
"Their families hang out often and they are all very comfortable with each other," the insider explains. "Dakota has a great relationship with his kids and with [Gwyneth Paltrow]."
Moreover, it appears that the Coldplay artist already has the approval of Dakota's famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. The source shares, "Chris loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties. Everyone gets along very well."
Marriage seems like the obvious next step in their relationship considering the 29-year-old and 42-year-old practically live together. While Dakota still owns her home, the source shares, "She spends a lot of her time at Chris'."
"They enjoy a low key life in Malibu where nobody bothers them and they can be free and at ease," the source says. "She's been filming recently and flies back almost every weekend to see Chris."
Jacson / Splash News
Their "perfect" weekends together consist of "barefoot walks" and plenty of quality time. If this isn't proof enough of their love, the source says, "They are very much in love and happy."
Chris isn't the only one who appears to adore the Fifty Shades star. His kids, Apple Martin, 14, and Moses Martin, 12, as well as his ex-wife, Gwyneth, seem to have taken a liking to the 29-year-old, too. The self-proclaimed "modern family" spent last Thanksgiving together on the East Coast. "The kids really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her," a source previously told E! News.
Could that noise we hear be the sound of wedding bells ringing?
Abby Huntsman and Sara Haines Open Up About Their Postpartum Depression and It's Refreshingly Honest
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?