Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson ''Could Definitely'' Get Engaged Soon

Dakota Johnsoncould soon be looking through fifty shades of white dresses, because there's a serious chance that Chris Martin is planning to pop the question.

Believe it or not, it's been over a year since the actress and singer started dating and it's safe to say that things are getting "very serious" between the pair. So serious, in fact, that a source tells E! News, "An engagement could definitely be in the cards."

"Their families hang out often and they are all very comfortable with each other," the insider explains. "Dakota has a great relationship with his kids and with [Gwyneth Paltrow]."

Moreover, it appears that the Coldplay artist already has the approval of Dakota's famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. The source shares, "Chris loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties. Everyone gets along very well."