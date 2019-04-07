Best Self-Tanners—Ranked

Truth: When it's warm-weather season, all we want is to be tan. 

Here's what we mean: Suddenly you're buying sundresses, denim cutoffs and other skin-bearing pieces for music festivals like Coachella, Stagecoach and beyond. But back to that skin-bearing part. It's significantly less fun sporting these cute looks when you're feeling like your pastiest self. Enter: self-tanner.

Yes, tanning at home can be tricky, and there are so many options. Lots of products on the market aren't great, but there are some standouts. Trust us, we're self-tanner crazy over here and we have tried all of them. Basically, we're experts and these eight are top performers that pass our test.

ST. TROPEZ Self-Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse

These days, who's not in a hurry? If you're in a pinch and need a little color ASAP, this will be your new BFF. All you have to do is wait an unprecedented one hour before showering it off. Can we get an amen?

BUY IT: $44 at Ulta

TanTowel Total Body Self-Tan Towelettes

We've been using these tan towels for years, and what we love most about 'em is how portable they are. If you're going away on vacay these are easy to pack and are mess-free. They're also ideal for quick touchups here and there. 

BUY IT: $29 at Ulta

L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mousse

If you're on a budget, this is our favorite drugstore buy. It's clear, so mess-free and every time we've used it we've been pleased with our streak-free tan four to eight hours later. 

BUY IT: $12 at Target

KORA ORGANICS Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion

We're big fans of Miranda Kerr's all-natural skincare line, so we were beyond excited to try the brand's gradual self-tanning lotion. It's a subtler color, but it's also super moisturizing, so win-win in our book.

BUY IT: $48 at Sephora

Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam in Dark

All the Australian babes we follow on Instagram swear by this brand. We gave it a try and the color is extra dark, but in a good way. All you're missing is a bikini and that Aussie sun!

BUY IT: $24 at Walgreens

Vita Liberata Invisi Foaming Tan Water in Super Dark

This clear formula surprisingly develops into a nice deep bronze, and we're here for it. It's also nice that it's crafted with organic botanicals and hyaluronic acid, so it's hydrating and good for your skin at the same time.

BUY IT: $39 at Dermstore

James Read Sleep Mask Tan Body

Around here we love any beauty product you can sleep in. This overnight body gel-serum gradually develops while you snooze. It's subtle, but if you use it one to two times a week, you're golden—literally.

BUY IT: $52 at Dermstore

Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

If you ask us, these self-tan drops are truly revolutionary. Depending on how dark you want to go, you mix a few drops with your go-to moisturizer or body oil. It doesn't hurt that it's packed with nourishing raspberry seed oil and vitamin E as well as Tan-Luxe's Cellutone Complex, which firms skin.

BUY IT: $59 at Ulta

