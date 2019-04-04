Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Rare Photo From 2017 Botswana Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving royal watchers a look into their private lives.

It's been just days since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their new Instagram and they are already catching everyone up on everything the world has missed out on. In their first photos shared to the social media site, there is one of Harry and Meghan on their celebratory trip to Botswana in 2017. In the pic, the Duke and Duchess are attaching a satellite collar to a bull elephant, a species which is often threatened by poachers who want their ivory tusks.

Some might remember that before they came Mr. and Mrs., the pair took a trip to the African nation in honor of Meghan's 36th birthday. At the time, a source told E! News, "There may be some luxury but there will be a big element of daring stuff, too. They just want to get really close to the animals and people." And now, the royal pair is confirming that they did indeed venture into the wild.