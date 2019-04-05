Try Not to Melt Over Thomas Rhett's Most Adorable Dad Moments

Instagram
Spotted: an adorable dad.
Thomas Rhett is a Grammy-nominated musician, a doting husband and a sweet father to his two daughters, Ada James Akins and Willa Gray Akins.
As he famously sang in his track, "Life Changes," "I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you're gonna have a grandkid, yep from Uganda/That's right, we're adopting and she is the cutest little girl that you've ever seen/Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad, a bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we'd had/Now Lauren's showin', got one on the way/Yeah that's two under two, hey, what can I say?"
"Life changes (yes it does) and I wouldn't change it for the world," the song concludes—and fans wouldn't change it either because Rhett has emerged as one of Hollywood's most beloved dads.
Thanks to social media, fans have been able to follow the star and his longtime love, Lauren Akins, along for the parenting ride. Spoiler alert: it's been totally adorable.
Whether it be sporting matching outfits, dressing up in themed family Halloween costumes, soaking up the sunshine on vacation or celebrating some special holidays, Rhett's cute dad moments have kept his followers smiling from afar.
In honor of his "Male Artist of the Year" nomination at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday, take a look at some of them for yourself in E!'s gallery below!
Playing Dress Up
"We literally took a million photos," the singer said of their Halloween outing. "Getting Willa and Ada to smile at the same time was impossible but it was awesome! Monsters inc. for life."
Take a Seat
His daughter Ada looked very comfy while seated on her famous father's lap.
Bedtime
"Just a little night cap," the star wrote of him and his daughter posing for a selfie in bed.
Smooches
"Some late night/early bday kisses from me and daddy last night. You're welcome," gushed the country singer's proud wife to her Insta followers.
Chicago Sunshine
"The perfect Chicago day," the Georgia-native wrote on Instagram during a trip to the Windy City in July.
Disney Dreamers
"Disney World with my girl," the country star shared on Instagram during a family getaway in June.
Daddy Duties
"New normal," wrote the daddy-of-two on Instagram as he carried a bag of baby supplies in one hand and Ada James in the other.
Tennessee Cuties
"Brought our girls back to good ole rocky top today (and Willa Gray found her new favorite bows)," wrote the singer's glowing wife on Instagram during a trip to Knoxville, Tenn.
Beachside Style
"Throwback to family vacation! Thanks to @chubbies for the amazing matching swim suits," the "Life Changes" singer shared on Instagram.
Family of Four
"Our happy (& tired, but mostly happy) little family," Lauren Akins wrote on Instagram. "(puppies not pictured but they're happy too)"
Cheers
"I can't believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast," the proud parents shared on Instagram. "This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future."
Hoppy Times
Something tells us these kids got some pretty sweet presents for their first Easter.
Bundle Up
The temperatures may be cold, but our hearts are warm after seeing this sweet family getaway memory.
Queen Bee
"Willa is just way too cute in her bumble bee outfit @laur_akins," the proud dad shared on Halloween night. We couldn't agree more!
Time for Class
"How we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram while documenting the adorable father-daughter moment.
How Do We Look?
"Thank you for the gifts from Japan @sophieholiday @julianbulian," Thomas Rhett wrote to his followers while showcasing matching outfits.
Fatherly Love
"Getting the hang of it I think," the "Life Changes" singer shared with his followers in the first months of fatherhood.
Holiday Spirit
"Bee keeper & his little bees (plus a clown)," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram when celebrating the spooky holiday. "Happy Halloween!"