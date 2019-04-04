Kate Bosworth Honors Heath Ledger on Late Actor's 40th Birthday

Kate Bosworth is paying tribute to Heath Ledger on what would've been his 40th birthday.

It's been just over 11 years since Ledger tragically passed away on Jan. 22, 2008 at the age of 28. On Thursday, many fans and friends took to social media to honor the late actor on his birthday.

Bosworth, who rose to fame around the same time as Ledger, remembered him in a moving message.

"Doesn't seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium's cork, having a laugh. It was a crazy time," the Blue Crush actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Ledger. "I was literally straight out of high school, feeling young & super shy and he was always so sweet within a surreal scene."