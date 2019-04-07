Will Kristin Cavallari Forgive Jay Cutler After His Alter Ego "Les Mis" Ruins Her Weekend With Friends?

Kiss and make up!

On Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari found herself at odds with husband Jay Cutler during the most inconvenient time. Specifically, Kristin's closest friends from out of town flew in to Nashville for a bonding weekend.

"My whole life right now is work and family. Work, family, work, family, work, family," the lifestyle guru admitted in a confessional. "So, I need my friends to come in just to have some fun. I need to decompress and we're just gonna laugh and have a good time."

Unfortunately, the Uncommon James boss' besties weren't exactly aware of situation they were flying into. During a sleepover at the old house, Cavallari pal Justin Anderson claimed Kristin and Jay have "figured out what works."

This sentiment was laughable to The Hills alum, who was very candid about the "issues" in her relationship.