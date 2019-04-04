Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Lashes Out in TLC's New Royal Baby Special

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 1:04 PM
Fresh off of a special looking into the rumored feud between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William, TLC is pulling back the curtain on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bundle of joy in Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story.
In the special, which you can see a sneak peek of above, contributors—including Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle and former Ladies of London star Juliet Angus—give their expert take on what's ahead for the couple and their royal baby, including the family drama happening in real time.
"You can't hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim," Samantha Markle says in the trailer.
"As the home of all things wedding, all things royal and all things family for viewers in the U.S., it makes perfect sense for TLC to follow this next generation of royals as they journey into the joys of parenthood. We're excited to bring this special to our passionate fans," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement.
The one-hour special airing Tuesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on TLC will tackle Meghan's celebrity-filled baby shower, her maternity wardrobe, and seek to shed light on key questions. Those questions, according to TLC, include: "How will Princess Diana's legacy impact Harry and Meghan's parenting style? Is Meghan really going to have a hypno-birth delivery? Will Meghan continue the tradition of posing for a photo post-birth like others before her? Will Meghan seek out advice on how to raise a royal from sister-in-law and rumored rival Kate? Will Meghan's father ever get to meet his grandchild after being so removed from his daughter's new life?"
Contributors taking part in the special are:
Emily Andrews, royal correspondent
Juliet Angus, fashion & lifestyle blogger
Sarah-Jane Crawford, broadcaster
Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles
Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story
Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's half-sister
Sophia Money-Coutts, journalist
Emily Nash, royal editor, HELLO!
Katie Nicholl, royal author
Ashley Pearson, celebrity journalist
Ken Wharfe, former royal protection officer
Kate Williams, historian
Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story airs Tuesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?