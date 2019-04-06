Breaking Down All of the Chatter About Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud

Well, it happened.

The week started with one of the first outward signs that Prince Harry and Prince William were truly splitting up as it were. Less than a month after the palace shared that Queen Elizabeth II "has agreed to the creation of a new household," for Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle, it became Instagram official, the launch of @sussexroyal signifying an official breakup with the @kensingtonroyal account the pair once shared with William and wife Kate Middleton.

Now the separation has become physical. Following months of lead up and a flurry of renovations, Harry and Meghan have finally made the big move into Frogmore Cottage, their new Windsor Castle digs mere weeks before they're due to welcome their first child together.

The news has been accompanied by those close to the newlyweds waxing on about how great the move to the country will be, with one family friend telling People, the two felt "claustrophobic" at their two-bedroom Kensington Palace digs. Another noted how "healthy" a change of address will be for the soon-to-be family of three. "I presume it must be nice to get out and away," explained the pal. "Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing."