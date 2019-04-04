Prince William and Prince Harry Attend Premiere Amid Royal Household Split

Prince William and Prince Harry had a night out with their dad on Thursday.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex attended the premiere of the Netflix series Our Planet at the Natural History Museum in London alongside their father, Prince Charles. Photos from the premiere show the trio sharing a laugh with Sir David Attenborough, who narrates the new series.

The royals attended the premiere to raise awareness for the threat of climate change and highlight the importance of working together to protect the environment. The global premiere was also attended by David Beckham and his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who were spotted chatting with William inside the event.