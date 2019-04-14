Slay(er) All Day! Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Cutest Photos Throughout Their Romance

Vampires aren't the only things Sarah Michelle Gellar has been slaying for years now. She is also a fierce businesswoman, actress and slays the marriage game with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. every day.

Since the '90s, Gellar has been ruling Hollywood beginning with roles in cult classics like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions and she hasn't stopped since.

The New York native might be best known for playing Buffy Summers on the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but that's just part of her slay game success.

She's had a very fruitful career for decades now adding shows like Ringer and The Crazy Ones to her resume semi-recently. She is also a mom of two and business woman extraordinaire, launching Foodstirs in 2015 and releasing a cookbook in 2017.

The thing we love her most for however (besides killing vampires with style), is her romance with longtime love Prinze.