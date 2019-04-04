Emilia Clarke: Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen Is "So Much a Part of Who I Am"

For better or worse, Emilia Clarke will likely forever be associated with Daenerys Targaryen and Game of Thrones. That's not a problem for the Emmy-nominated actress.

"I mean, as an actor, as a schmaltzy actor, I believe that every character that you play, they kind of stay in you a little bit, you keep them with you. But yeah, Khaleesi it's like another limb. She's just so much a part of who I am," Clarke told E! News at the final season premiere in New York City.