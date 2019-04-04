Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Welcome Baby Boy—Find Out His Name

Gordon Ramsay is starting the day off with some baby joy!

On Thursday morning, the celebrity chef and Hell's Kitchen star shared some big family news on Instagram.

"After 3 BAFTAs and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar," Gordon wrote to his followers while in the hospital. "Please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch! Xxx."

In the collage of photos, Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay smile for the camera with their new bundle of joy.

For those who didn't notice, Oscar already has an Instagram created by mom and dad. And yes, 6,000 people have decided to follow in about an hour.