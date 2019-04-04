Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Is "Most Likely Experiencing" a Miscarriage

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Hilaria Baldwin attends Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts Annual Ripple Of Hope Awards Dinner at New York Hilton on December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing a deeply personal message with her social media followers.

On Thursday morning, the author and Mom Brain co-host took to Instagram to reveal that she is "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." Hilaria, who has been married to Alec Baldwin since 2012, gave birth to her fourth child with the actor in May 2018.

"I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss," Hilaria, 35, wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her stomach. "I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest."