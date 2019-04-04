Pretty Much the Entire Game of Thrones Cast Reunited at the Final Season Premiere

The cast of Game of Thrones, like, everyone who has ever been part of the cast, assembled in New York City for the eighth and final season premiere.

From Ned Stark to Joffrey Baratheon, from Ygritte to The Mountain, from Khal Drogo to Margaery Tyrell, they all came out to celebrate the beginning of the end of the acclaimed HBO drama.

Above, see the cast—including former members like Jason Momoa, Rose Leslie, Jack Gleason and Kristian Nairn—assembled on stage for a bow before the first episode screened at New York's Radio City Musical Hall.