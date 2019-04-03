Jane the Virgin's Final Table Read Was as Emotional as You'd Expect

Grab your tissues, because Jane the Virgin is coming to an end and the cast has something to say.

The cast and crew of the series took to Instagram on Wednesday to express how bittersweet it is to take part in the final table read for the beloved show. Justin Baldoni, who plays heartthrob Rafael Solis, wrote about the "real friendships" that were created thanks to the hit show in a caption of a photo of himself, Yael and Gina Rodriguez. "Five years of cast table reads every week ... this was the last one. Ends are always hard. We've grown up together. Been through massive life moments together. Through joy and pain," he shared. "It's the end of an era but the beginning of so many incredible things."

Baldoni continued, "Our show has given birth to so much beauty in all of our lives. So many tears. But they are tears of gratitude."