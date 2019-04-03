Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and More Stars Dazzle at Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Game of Thrones is sadly ending and the stars are going out with a bang.
As the eighth and final season premiere for the HBO series looms in the near future, the ensemble cast is bidding farewell to the show in fabulous fashion. Stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Emilia Clarkedressed to the nines for the New York City red carpet. Dressed in designer gowns from couture labels like Louis Vuitton, the actors stunned the crowds with their stylish looks and how much things have changed in the nearly eight years since the show kicked off.
One star who unfortunately missed the star-studded red carpet was Cersei Lannister herself. Lena Headey took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell her fans about how "gutted" and "heartbroken" she is to be missing the premiere. "Heartbroken and f--ked off, still doesn't cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight," she said. "I f--king hate being sick and the timing of this is a s--t bag."
Which is a huge bummer since the actress is known to be a stunner on the red carpet.
Check out the gallery below to see the stars in all their glory!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sean Bean
The star flashes his pearly whites for the camera at the premiere for the final season of Game of Thrones.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kit Harington & Rose Leslie
Newlyweds Rose and Kit look drop-dead gorgeous in their couture outfits.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet
Once again, the famous pair prove their fashion prowess in dazzling ensembles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Style comes naturally to the actor who is wearing a patterned ensemble.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Peter Dinklage & Erica Schmidt
The star and his wife are doing date night right at the New York City premiere.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alfie Allen
The actor charms in a black and blue suit and tie for the season 8 premiere.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Natalie Dormer
Formal wear takes on a new meaning in this figure-hugging asymmetrical dress.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Gwendoline Christie
The actress takes on an ethereal image in an Iris Van Herpen gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Aidan Gillen & Camille O'Sullivan
Date night has never looked better for the pair.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Charles Dance
Looking regal as ever, the famed actor looks sharp in a dark suit and fun tie.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Joe Dempsie
The actor strikes a pose in a contrasting creme colored jacket and black dress pants.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Emilia Clark
Ruffles and tulle frame the star's delicate silhouette at the New York City premiere.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Pedro Pascal
The actor is all smiles on the red carpet for the final season of the HBO series.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
David Benioff & Amanda Peet
Showrunner and co-creator of the series brings his famous wife along for a date night in the city.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Nathalie Emmanuel
Orange truly is the new black and the actress has the showstopping gown to prove it on the GOT red carpet.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Iain Glen
Miami Vice meets Westeros with the actor's choice of clothing.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Daniel Portman
The Scottish actor takes on a serious demeanor at the New York City premiere for Game of Thrones.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Hafthor Bjornsson
The actor stands tall in his trendy shimmering suit jacket.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
The newlyweds make the red carpet their runway in coordinated ensembles that have people screaming in delight.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Conleth Hill
The actor looks every bit the lord he is in a dapper suit and tie.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pilou Asbaek
Monochrome never looked as good as it does on the Danish actor.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Maisie Williams
Crowds roar with excitement as the actress walks the carpet in a Miu Miu gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rory McCann
The star looks dashing in a black suit and tie at the NYC premiere of the HBO series.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gry Molvær Hivju & Kristofer Hivju
The Norwegian actor and his wife steal the show in their red and black ensembles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Liam Cunningham
While some stars opt for a black and white suit, the star stands out in a khaki suit on the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jacob Anderson
The actor looks rather dapper in a suit and turtleneck for the GOT premiere.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Carice Van Houten
The actress glows in an angelic white gown at the New York City premiere of the show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hannah Murray
Princess Belle has some competition from the bold and beautiful 29-year-old.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Jerome Flynn
Tennis shoes, plaid pants and a casual suit-jacket are the outfit of choice for the Bronn character.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dascha Polanco
Keeping in line with the show's dramatic costumes, the Orange Is the New Black star stuns in a black caped pantsuit.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Mark Addy
This may be the final season of the HBO show, but the star is all smiles at the final premiere for the series.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock
Kristian Nairn
The DJ makes an appearance on the red carpet in a bold black and gold ensemble.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Sibel Kekilli
The Shae character stands in stark contrast to the fiery background with a floral dress.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
John Bradley
Dressed in a classic suit and tie, the Game of Thrones star strikes a pose for the cameras on the red carpet.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Isaac Hempstead Wright
The young star makes quite the impression in a stylish grey suit and a sharp white dress shirt.
Check out the final season of the fantasy series when it premieres on HBO on April 14.