EXCLUSIVE!

Stop Everything! Watch Busy Philipps & Her White Chicks Co-Stars Recreate Their Famous Dance-Off Scene

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 4:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Attention, White Chicks fans: it's time for a dance-off!

Fans of the Wayans brothers' hilarious 2004 comedy are going to feel all sorts of nostalgic watching Busy Philipps and her White Chicks co-stars recreate the film's iconic club dance-off scene. On tonight's Busy Tonight, Philipps is joined by Jaime King, Brittany Daniel and Jessica Cauffiel as they twerk and twirl in the name of the iconic crime-comedy.

"I think that everyone knows that when you get four or more White Chicks in a room there's only one thing to do," Busy remarks to her audience in the exclusive sneak peek above. "Dance battle!"

Photos

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Even though the film came out 15 years ago, it's clear that Busy and the girls still have it as they perfectly nail the different dance-off moves. Not to mention, the ladies are clearly enjoying the routine as they're all smiles in the highlight.

The only thing that would make this more perfect is if the gang broke out into Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles." We can dream, right?

While we only get a taste of the recreated dance-off, the full performance is slated to air in its entirety this evening on Busy Tonight—so be sure to tune it at 11 p.m. And watch E! News this Friday at 7 p.m. to see a special appearance by Busy herself!

Watch Busy tonight on E!, Monday - Thrusday 11e|8p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Busy Philipps , Movies , Jaime King , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and More Stars Dazzle at Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Britney Spears Resurfaces Amid Father's Health Scare

Jennifer Lopez, Selena Perez

Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Slept in Selena Quintanilla's Bed While Preparing for Her Iconic Role

Alexander Edwards, Amber Rose

Amber Rose Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Why Robert Pattinson No Longer Hates "Twilight"

EJ Johnson

EJ Johnson Sets the Record Straight About Transitioning on Just the Sip

NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes

NeNe Leakes Celebrates Husband Gregg For Completing 6 Months of Chemotherapy: ''I'm So Happy For You''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.