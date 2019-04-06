Here's Proof Maren Morris Is the One to Watch on 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

It seems Maren Morris has never had a bad day in the fashion department.

"The Middle" singer, who is set to perform at this weekend's 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, topped the charts three years ago with her debut album Hero. And ever since then, the 28-year-old has been on a roll!

In addition to blossoming into an A-list country star, Morris has quickly become a style icon.

"She loves fashion and is full of surprises," her stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer shared with E! News exclusively ahead of Sunday's award show. "She has an innate sense of who she is. Every look stands out because she's wearing them."

Since making her red carpet debut, the singer has had many stand-out moments. But according to her stylist, Morris' looks during Grammys weekend this year were extra impressive.

"There are two looks and the fact that she wore them both in a 48-hour period is what I loved most," he explained. "She wore a Carolina Herrera pink tiered tulle gown for a MusicCares event and it was the epitome of edgy elegance. Then for Clive Davis, she wore Giambattista Valli and was a full-on Studio 54 dancing queen!"