Here's Proof Maren Morris Is the One to Watch on 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 5:00 AM

It seems Maren Morris has never had a bad day in the fashion department.

"The Middle" singer, who is set to perform at this weekend's 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, topped the charts three years ago with her debut album Hero. And ever since then, the 28-year-old has been on a roll!

In addition to blossoming into an A-list country star, Morris has quickly become a style icon. 

"She loves fashion and is full of surprises," her stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer shared with E! News exclusively ahead of Sunday's award show. "She has an innate sense of who she is. Every look stands out because she's wearing them." 

Since making her red carpet debut, the singer has had many stand-out moments. But according to her stylist, Morris' looks during Grammys weekend this year were extra impressive. 

"There are two looks and the fact that she wore them both in a 48-hour period is what I loved most," he explained. "She wore a Carolina Herrera pink tiered tulle gown for a MusicCares event and it was the epitome of edgy elegance. Then for Clive Davis, she wore Giambattista Valli and was a full-on Studio 54 dancing queen!" 

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

With another award show coming up soon, we can't wait to see what look the "My Church" singer will wear on the red carpet. 

"[It will be] edgy. elegant. sexy. confident," Falconer teased. 

Until then, let's take a look at some of Morris' best red carpet looks over the years in our gallery below

Maren's Best Looks, Maren Morris

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Disco Diva

A favorite of her stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, Maren Morris wows in this Giamattista Valli dress at Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala. "She looked like a full-on Studio 54 dancing queen," he shared with E! News.  

Maren's Best Looks, Maren Morris

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pretty in Pink

Morris stuns in a pink Carolina Herrera tiered tulle gown for the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year event. 

Maren Morris

Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Country Chic

The "My Church" singer prepares to perform live at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas. 

Article continues below

Maren Morris, ACM 2016

John Shearer/WireImage

Plum Princess

Morris channels Angelina Jolie and her famous leg pose as she attends the 51st ACM Awards in Las Vegas. 

 

Maren Morris, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Violet Queen

The country music singer stuns in this partly lace gown as she attends the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. 

Maren Morris, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gorgeous in Green

The singer strikes a pose as she attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Las Vegas. 

Article continues below

Maren Morris, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Silver Shimmers

Wearing a new hairstyle, the "Girl" singer makes waves as she walks the red carpet for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City. 

Maren Morris, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fierce in Feathers

The "Rich" singer gets ready to take flight as she attends the 2018 CMT Artist of the Year show in Nashville. 

Maren Morris, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Francis Specker/CBS

Springtime Beauty

Morris channels a Disney princess as she attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 

Article continues below

Maren Morris, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Stain Glass Warrior

Morris shines on the carpet as she attends the 2019 iHeartradio Awards in Los Angeles. 

Maren Morris, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Glitter & Glam

Morris turns heads as she attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville. 

Maren Morris, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Emerald Goddess

"The Middle" singer stuns on the red carpet as she attends 53rd ACM Awards in Las Vegas. 

Article continues below

Kentucky Derby, Maren Morris, Barnstable Brown Gala

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kute in Kentucky

Morris wears this black and white gown as she attends the Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky. 

Maren Morris, 2016 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Boss Lady

Morris has a head full of curls as she attends the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville. 

Don't forget to watch the 2019 ACM Awards this Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS. 

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

