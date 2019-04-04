The War Is Over: How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Finally Moving Past Their Problems to Work Towards Peace

The ability to get to this place has been a long time coming, though it's always been the ultimate goal. As Pitt revealed when he spoke with GQ in May 2017 about the divorce and subsequent investigation into his behavior, "I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.'"

"And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred," he continued. "I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees."

It's been nearly two years since that interview, but it looks like, finally, the right path has been found.

"They are both willing to come to the table to talk things through and that has been a major step in the right direction," our source told us.

Here's hoping it's just the first step of many.