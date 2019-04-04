Kristen Bell Warns New Veronica Mars Will Be "Controversial"

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 7:00 AM
Veronica Mars fans, you better prepare yourselves.
E! News was with Kristen Bell at a luncheon with Lindt Chocolate and the Alliance of Moms, and she spilled some interesting—and cryptic—info about Hulu's upcoming Veronica Mars miniseries revival.
"This will be a controversial season. Let me just say that," Bell told E!'s Erin Lim.
"I am excited for people to watch and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs," she said. No live tweeting for Bell. "There's some stuff that happens that people will have strong feelings about."
What does she mean by that?
Gulp.
Bell recently wrapped production on the miniseries and said the character hasn't really changed over the years, "but the world around her changed."
"It's different when she's an adult," Bell teased. "The world is bigger, it's sort of darker and dirtier, but she still has her moral compass, her sass and her wit. It's still very much a show about the haves and the have nots and Veronica fighting for the underdog. It made me so happy to do it again."
Is this the last time we'll see Veronica Mars? "It won't be," Bell said.
Veronica Mars premieres on Hulu in summer 2019.
