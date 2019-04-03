Justin Bieber Promotes a ''Healthy Mind'' While Sharing Selfie From Therapy Session

  By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 1:17 PM

Justin Bieber

Instagram

Justin Bieber is showing people how "cool" it is to prioritize mental health. 

For some time, the singer has been sharing news about his mental health journey and now, he's encouraging others to do the same. On his Instagram Story, the 25-year-old tells his millions of followers, "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions." Justin shares the statement from his "therapy session," which is an ongoing part of his daily routine. 

A source previously told E! News that the "Baby" singer is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time."

"He really wants to get better," the insider shared. "He has been seeking all the help he can get." Justin has been relying heavily on his wife, Hailey Bieber, as well as their close family, friends and even his fans. 

Photos

Looking Back on Justin Bieber's Stacked Dating History

Last month, the pop star took to Instagram to ask his fans to "pray" for him amid his battle with depression. "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me," the singer wrote below a picture of himself embracing Kanye Westand Scooter Braun

Later in March, Bieber revealed he has shelved any and all plans for an album or tour, despite the demands of fans. At the moment, the star is focusing on "repairing some of the deep-rooted issues" that he has. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health," he informed his fans

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Instagram

Things are looking up for the star and his wife though. They recently planted roots in Beverly Hills, Calif. by buying a $8.5 million dollar home, after months of jetting back and forth between their home in Canada and hotels in Los Angeles.

There's no doubt the star is excited to have a permanent place to call home, especially after a drunk woman barged into his hotel room in March. The 36-year-old lady was promptly taken away by Bieber's security team and subsequently arrested by law enforcement. 

