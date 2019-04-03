From Joaquin Phoenix to Heath Ledger: A History of Joker Transformations

Warner Bros. Pictures
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 12:34 PM
With his leading role in the upcoming film Joker, Joaquin Phoenix is the fifth actor to portray DC Comics' clown prince of crime, aka Batman's nemesis, in person on the big screen.
Todd Phillips' new movie explores the Joker's origin story. A trailer for Joker was released on Wednesday.
The remaining four actors to play the Joker on the big screen are the late Cesar Romero, who played him in a 1966 movie based on a hit live-action series, Jack Nicholson, who starred in Tim Burton's 1989 film Batman, the late Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the character in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, and Jared Leto, who played the role in David Ayer's 2016 film Suicide Squad.
In addition, Zach Galifianakis provided the voice of the Joker in the Lego Batman Movie, while several other actors, such as Star Wars' Mark Hamill, have portrayed the Joker on various Batman animated shows, as well as in video games.
See photos of actors who have portrayed the Joker over the years.
The actor played the character in the 1966 film Batman: The Movie, based on the hit live-action series.
Nicholson set the bar when he played the Joker in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film. Instead of the smudged makeup some fans have grown used to, he opted for a refined look when he starred alongside Michael Keaton's Batman.
In the final performance before his death, the Australian actor portrayed the villain in the 2007 film The Dark Knight. For his performance, the actor delved into the deep and twisted nature of the character, which earned him much praise from critics and fans alike.
Leto's performance as the Joker in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad totally reinvented the character, by introducing him with face tattoos and a mouth full of silver-capped teeth.
The actor dons the classic makeup and velvet suit in the 2019 movie Joker, which focuses on the character's origin story.
Monaghan got in touch with his dark side when he played the Joker in Fox's Gotham. The star once revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he drew inspiration from the fictional serial killer, Hannibal Lecter.
The actor portrayed the Joker in the 2017 animated film The Lego Batman Movie.
The actor portrayed the Joker in various animated projects, such as Batman: the Animated Series in the '90s.
He portrayed the character in the 2008 animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold.
He portrayed the Joker in the 2010 animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood.
Star Trek: The Next Generation's Data portrayed the Joker in the Young Justice animated series in 2010.
The LOST alum portrayed the Joker in The Dark Knight Returns animated movie in 2012.
He portrayed the character in the 2013 video game Arkham: Origins.
He portrayed the character in the Lego Batman: The Video Game in 2008.
He portrayed the Joker in the 2004 animated series The Batman.
The new film Joker is set for release on October 4.
