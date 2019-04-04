Spill the Tea! Kourtney Kardashian Reminds Kim & Kris Why Scott Disick Has Been "Banned" From Family Trips

Will Scott Disick harsh Kourtney Kardashian's Zen mood?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during a tea ceremony, the mother of three contemplates whether she wants to invite Lord Disick on a family trip to Bali.

"We have decided to go to Bali for our family vacation," the KUWTK star notes in a confessional. "I think we're gonna do a lot of stuff like this tea ceremony, connect with yourself and breathe and sit in silence with your thoughts."

With the getaway right around the corner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner find themselves inquiring about Scott's invite.

"I think it'll be fun if Scott goes," the momager states to Kim and Kourtney.