Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Three! See Her Cutest Photos Ever to Celebrate

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Apr. 14, 2019 8:00 AM

Luna Stephens,

Instagram

Attention, all Chrissy Teigen and John Legend fans: Luna Stephens is officially three years old!

Seriously, where has the time gone? Wasn't it just yesterday that the power couple was announcing the birth of their little girl? Now, she's three! That's just craziness.

Over the past few years we've grown to love Teigen and Legend even more thanks to their growing family and it all started with Luna. 

As the firstborn to this duo, she has been the apple of their eyes for a long time and thankfully they've documented most of her cute moments for us all to follow along with them.

With the addition of baby Miles in 2018, this family became even more precious, but we still have a special place in our hearts for birthday girl Luna, because she was the OG baby Stephens.

That being said, how are we celebrating Luna's third birthday? With lots of cute photos, obviously.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

From the first photo that her parents shared of her, we we've been hooked and sucked in watching to see what she'll do next.

Will she feed her baby doll to mimic Teigen feeding Miles, or will she show off a new princess costume while running around the house? Either way, we're here for it.

If you also love this adorable celebrity babe, you're going to want to keep scrolling. We've rounded up a lot of fun photos of Luna below to celebrate her very exciting birthday today.

Now all we want is an invite to her birthday party. We bring really good gifts we swear!

Happy birthday, Luna, keep being your cute self!

Luna Stephens, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Ice Cream Dates

Mother-daughter dates are way more fun with ice cream at the end.

Luna Stephens, John Legend

Instagram

Shady Side

Luna Stephens looked like her dad John Legend's mini-me in March of 2019.

Luna Stephens,

Instagram

Princess & Her Pup

What, you don't wear a princess dress while playing with your toys?

Luna Stephens, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Birthday Bud

Luna celebrated Chicago West's birthday in style in January 2019.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens

Instagram

Beach Babes

In January, the adorable family of four jetted off for a tropical vacation and we are so jealous.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens

Instagram

Mother-Daughter Fun

While on vacay, Luna and mom Chrissy Teigen soaked up the sun together.

Luna Stephens

Instagram

Ready for Sun

How sweet does this little one look as she gets dressed for her trip?

Luna Stephens, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Dress Up Time

Princess fun is always a good idea.

Luna Stephens, John Legend

Instagram

The Princess & Me

This is just too cute.

Luna Simone Stephens, School

Instagram

School Girl

In August 2018, Luna headed off to school and she definitely looked the part.

Luna Stephens,

Instagram

Lounging Lady

"Luna and daddy," Chrissy jokingly captioned this cute photo of Luna and her Arthur doll AKA John.

John Legend, Luna

Instagram

Park Pals

Summertime is the perfect time to play at the park, duh.

John Legend, Luna, Father, Daughter

Instagram

Daddy's Superstar

As the singer practiced for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert he took a break to show the set to his baby girl.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Hong Kong Disneyland, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Princess Luna

"My Belle," Chrissy simply captioned this sweet snap.

John Legend, Luna, Father, Daughter

Instagram

Disney Dad

In March 2018, Luna was all smiles as she spent the day at Disneyland with her fam.

Chrissy Teigen, JOhn Legend, Luna Stephens

Instagram

Desert Days

The Stephens family celebrated Christmas in 2017 in the desert and it looked magical.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter, Luna Stephens, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Fall Festivities

Could Luna be any cuter playing in this pile of leaves?!

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Legend, Instagram

Instagram

When in Venice...

Chrissy and John brought along baby Luna for their trip to Italy. The happy mama posted this snap of herself and her daughter from Venice on Aug. 4, 2017.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Instagram

Vacation Babies

During their August 2017 trip to Italy, the pair looked absolutely fabulous together.

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Putting on the Ritz

Rocking an adorable outfit, Luna was the toast of her Italian hotel during the family vacay.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Go Team Go!

Luna showed her team pride for the Mariners in 2017.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Easter 2017

Instagram

The Bunny Hop

The family of three was all about their adorable 2017 Easter celebration, which included a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Morocco

Instagram

Travel Love Bug

Chrissy posted this photo from the trio's trip to Morocco on March 17, 2017.

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, Santa Claus

Instagram

Scary Santa

Little Luna was not having the time of her life when she met old St. Nick during Christmas in 2016.

Baby Luna, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

First Vacation

"Someone is enjoying her first vacation," John wrote on Instagram, weeks after he, Chrissy and the baby jetted off to Italy.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, baby Luna

Instagram

Dodger Day

It's time for Dodger baseball!

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Benched

Mom sits down for some mommy-daughter time.

John Legend, Luna

Instagram

Doting Dad

Oh hey, what's up, dad?

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Father's Day Style

Luna honors John on Father's Day with the cutest onesie.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Superstar

...that is what you are.

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna

Instagram

What an Angel

All she needs now is a little halo.

Kim Kardashian, Luna Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Snapchat

Snapchat

Auntie Kim

Baby Luna hangs out with auntie Kim Kardashian.

John Legend, Grandmother, Baby, Daughter, Luna

Instagram

Granny Love

Baby Luna meets John's maternal grandmother.

Luna Simone Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Mother's Day

Baby Luna honors Chrissy with her adorableness and a sweet outfit shout out on Mother's Day in 2016.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Instagram

Instagram

It's the Tickle Monster!

Run!

Luna Simone Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Cuddled Up

Baby Luna and her mom cuddle up in a blanket.

