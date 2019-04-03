Jane Fonda Gets Candid About Her Battle With Cancer

Jane Fonda is opening up about her recent health battles.

While the Hollywood actress prefers to keep her private life private, the 81-year-old is shedding some light into her battle with cancer.

"I've had a lot of cancer," she shared in the upcoming issue of British Vogue. "I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon."

In the candid interview, Jane also recalls her appearance at the 2016 Golden Globes where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Youth.

While her red carpet outfit may have looked glamorous, Jane was struggling with health problems behind the scenes.