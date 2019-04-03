Savannah Chrisley Is Engaged: 5 Things to Know About Her New Fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Instagram / Nic Kerdiles
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 10:21 AM
Instagram / Nic Kerdiles
Savannah Chrisley is getting married!
It was revealed on Wednesday that the 21-year-old Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star got engaged to her boyfriend Nicolas "Nic" Kerdiles, 25, on Christmas Eve. The two have been together since November 2017.
Check out five facts about Kerdiles:
1. He's a hockey pro: He made his NHL debut in 2017 playing for the Anaheim Ducks, his hometown team. A year later, they traded Kerdiles to the Winnipeg Jets.
2. But He's Not Concentrating on Hockey Right Now: Chrisley told People her fiancé "taking a step back" from the sport after numerous injuries.
"He's in Nashville and he actually got his real estate license last summer," she said, adding, "He's focusing a lot on that and he'll be in Chrisley Knows Best in season seven. So, it's kind of just transitioning and working on our life together and just kind of incorporating him into my world."
Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
3. He's Bilingual: His father Michel Kerdiles is French and his mother Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles is Canadian. Nic's first language was French, according to the Orange County Register. His older sisters Mailys and Marine were born in France.
4. He's Texas-Born and Lived Abroad: He was born in Lewisville, Texas. Soon after his birth, his mom and dad, who sold medical equipment, moved back with him to France. When he was six, the family moved to Irvine, California, their present home, according to the Orange County Register.
Instagram / Nic Kerdiles
5. He Proposed to Chrisley in the Sweetest Way: Nic popped the question in Nashville, People reported. Chrisley said her mom told her she forgot something at the store, so the two drove there, and when they returned to the house, they found it empty. A family friend's son steered them to look outside, where she discovered the couple's families and friends.
"And then, Nic looks at me and he was like, 'Hey babe, will you come here?' And you can tell you he was so nervous, and I was nervous," Chrisley told People. "That was a long walk. I was like, ‘What is going down?' And then, it's funny. He tells me now that he forgot everything he wanted to say. He said he had this whole thing written out, and he was like, ‘I just forgot it all.' And it was just so cute and everyone was crying. It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better."
Ronda Rousey, Joan Jett and More! Here Are the 5 Things We're Most Excited to See at WrestleMania 35
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?