Kelly Clarkson, Ansel Elgort, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Hit Up CinemaCon 2019

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 7:28 AM
Celebs such as Kelly Clarkson, Ansel Elgort, Melissa McCarthy took center stage at CinemaCon 2019 this week.
Wearing a colorful checkered dress, Clarkson appeared at the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, to promote the upcoming animated film UglyDolls. The Grammy-winning singer portrays the character Moxy in the movie, which is about imperfect dolls who hope a child will take them home, and also recorded songs for its soundtrack. Onstage, she appeared with co-star Pitbull and also performed one of the tracks.
"So awesome to finally get to perform 'Broken and Beautiful' my new single for Ugly Dolls at CinemaCon," Clarkson wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait for everyone to see this beautiful movie! Annnd I loved getting to catch up with @pitbull and @melissamccarthy."
Elgort spoke onstage about the movie Goldfinch, which also stars Sarah Paulson, Nicole Kidman, and Finn Wolfhard.
McCartney attended the convention to promote her new film The Kitchen and she and her husband Ben Falcone had themselves quite a bit of fun by dressing up like dragons. The actress joked onstage that she thought she was at Comic-Con.
Other stars who appeared at CinemaCon to promote new films included Helen Mirren, Diana Keaton, Katie Holmes, Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam.
Check out photos from the event.
The singer appears onstage to promote UglyDolls.
The actor speaks onstage about the new movie The Goldfinch.
The actress, who appears with Tiffany Haddish in The Kitchen, and her husband dressed up as dragons for the occasion.
The actress, who appears in The Good Liar, rocks a leopard print skirt.
The actress, who appears in the new film The Kitchen, showcases a striped look.
The Sons of Anarchy alum appears at an event promoting Guy Ritchie's new movie The Gentlemen.
The It: Chapter Two star is red-hot.
The actress, who appears in the new film Poms, greets the audience.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star appears at an event promoting the new action-comedy film My Spy.
The performer promotes UglyDolls with Kelly Clarkson.
The actress, who appears in the new film Brahms: The Boy II, showcases a daring look.
The Black Panther star appears at an event promoting the new crime drama film 21 Bridges.
The actress appears onstage as a CinemaCon guest host.
